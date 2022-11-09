Kerala govt's backflip move: Asks Guv to pass ordinance for his removal as chancellor

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to bring in an ordinance for replacing the governor with eminent academic personalities as the chancellor of state universities.

The state cabinet decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to promulgate an ordinance in this regard.

Khan said he would send the ordinance to the President as he did not want to be the judge of his own cause. He also said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have to brief him about the need for such an ordinance.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the decision to appoint prominent academic experts as the chancellor was part of the government’s efforts to improve the higher education sector. She also said the governor had a constitutional obligation to approve the decisions of democratically elected governments.

According to a statement from the CMO, the decision to remove the governor from the chancellor’s post was taken considering the recommendations of the Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi Commission on the Centre-state relationship that it would not be ideal to have governors — who have to discharge constitutional duties — as chancellors of universities, too.

Kerala currently has 14 universities, and the government plans to have separate chancellors for each category.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress opposed the ordinance.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the Left Front government attempted to appoint persons of their interest as chancellors. The decision to bring in such an ordinance was taken without any discussion. Hence, it would be opposed, they said.

The BJP also alleged that the CPM government intended to appoint their nominees as chancellor.

Sources said that the governor would refer the matter to the President to delay further action. Khan had not yet given assent to a bill passed by the Assembly two months ago — to amend university laws for changing the vice-chancellor selection process.