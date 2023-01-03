Kerala Guv gives nod to reinduction of ex-minister in Cabinet despite pending case

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday gave the nod for re-inducting former minister and CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan into the Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet despite the case on the ex-minister's alleged remarks against the Constitution remaining pending.

Expressing his displeasure, Khan said that he accepted the Chief Minister's decision to re-induct CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan as the decision was binding on the governor.

On Monday evening the governor had stated that the re-induction of Cheriyan could not be considered normal as a case against him had been registered for remarks against the Constitution. All such matters need to be looked into before taking a decision, Khan had said.

The governor had also taken legal advice on the matter.

Cheriyan, who was serving as the culture and fisheries minister, had to resign last July after he made certain remarks against the Constitution at a function. Now, the CPI(M) has decided to re-induct Cheriyan as a police probe has given him a clean chit.

However, the police report is still under court's consideration, something that drove Khan to seek a legal opinion on the re-induction.

The CPI(M), for its part, cited a recent Kerala High Court order dismissing a plea for disqualifying Cheriyan from holding an MLA post. Citing the order, the party said that there was no ground for his disqualification.

Cheriyan told reporters on Tuesday that he was sticking to his earlier position that he did not make any remark against the Constitution. Cheriyan is likely to be given the fisheries and culture portfolios that he was holding earlier.

Cheriyan's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday. The Congress has decided to observe the day as black day in protest against Cheriyan's re-induction.

Cheriyan's controversial remark at a function in Pathanamthitta on July 3 last year was that the Constitution enabled looting of the poor and was against the struggles of the working class.