Kerala HC allows nine university VCs in state to continue

After Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued show-cause notices to the vice-chancellors of the nine universities who defied his directive to resign by 11.30 am on Monday, the Kerala High Court maintained that the vice-chancellors could continue until the Governor takes a final decision.

The Governor had issued a directive on Sunday asking the vice-chancellors to resign owing to the alleged UGC norm violations in their appointment.

The Governor and left-front government in Kerala has been involved in a tussle for quite sometime over alleged irregularities in selection of vice-chancellors. A recent Supreme Court order setting aside the appointment of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University vice-chancellor M S Rajasree citing violation of UGC selection norms prompted the Governor to act against all vice-chancellors appointed in similar manner and issue a directive asking them to resign by 11.30 am on Monday.

The day's developments began with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan openly stating at a press conference that the Governor's directive need not be followed as it was "unlawful and denied the basic natural justice of an opportunity to be heard."

Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran decided to convene a special sitting in the afternoon to hear the petitions of the affected vice-chancellors against the Governor's order, mainly questioning "denial of natural justice" by asking them to resign without hearing them.

On Monday, the Governor convened a press conference and said that show-cause notices were issued to the vice-chancellors as they did not resign. "They were given time till 5 pm on November 3. Further steps would be taken after considering their reply only. They were given an opportunity for honourable exit by resigning and were not sacked. Hence, natural justice was not denied," Khan said.

After hearing the petitioners, the HC maintained that since the Governor issued show-cause notices, the relevance of impugned communications is lost and all matters were left open. The vice-chancellors could continue until the Governor takes a decision on the basis of replies to the show-cause notices, the bench observed.

Sources said that the Governor seems to have decided to issue show-cause notices anticipating criticism from the court for not giving an opportunity to the VCs to be heard before asking them to resign.

In his strongly-worded press conference, Vijayan alleged that the Governor was trying to implement 'Hindutva' ideologies and defame Kerala for some vested interest.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury too said that the Governor had no authority to give such a direction. It was a politically motivated move to control and destroy the higher education system of Kerala, he said.

With the ruling Left Democratic Front deciding to take on the Governor politically, pro-left outfits staged demonstrations against the Governor at various parts of the state during the day, even in front of the Raj Bhavan.

While the BJP state leadership firmly backed the Governor and even warned of counter reactions in case of protest against Khan, the opposition Congress leadership in Kerala also said that they welcomed the Governor's decision.