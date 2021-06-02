Kerala HC expresses concern on vaccine pricing, supply

Kerala HC expresses concern over vaccine pricing and supply

The court observed that there should be yardsticks for supply of vaccines to non-government institutions

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 02 2021, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 20:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday expressed concerns over the centre's vaccine policy and observed that state government should be given priority in vaccine supply by vaccine producers.

Considering public interest litigations against the centre's vaccine pricing policy, the court observed that there should be yardsticks for supply of vaccines to non-government institutions like private hospitals. The court asked how private hospitals were able to procure vaccines while state government's requests were pending.

The state government stated before the court that the centre's vaccine pricing and supply policy was leading to black marketing of the vaccines.

Though Kerala government ordered one crore doses for vaccinating those in the 18-45 age category, the state only received 8.8 lakh doses. This had affected the vaccination in Kerala.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Kerala High Court
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

 