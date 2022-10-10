Kerala HC calls for action against buses flouting norms

Kerala HC for stringent action against buses that flout norms

Fitness certificates of all buses that flout rules and driving licences of drivers concerned should be suspended, the court said

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 10 2022, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 23:54 ist

Toughening its stance against flouting pollution norms, the Kerala High Court Monday directed the state government to ensure that buses that violate rules were kept off the roads.

Fitness certificates of all buses that flout rules and driving licences of drivers concerned should be suspended, the court directed the state transport and police.

Kerala Transport Minster Antony Raju later said that strict action would be taken against officials who commit any lapses in enforcement.

The HC had suo motto taken up the rampant rule violations by buses following a recent accident involving an over-speeding tourist bus that killed nine persons, including five students.

