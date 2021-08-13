ISRO conspiracy: Ex-officials granted anticipatory bail

Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to 4 former officials in ISRO conspiracy case

Earlier, the high court had on separate dates granted them interim protection from arrest

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Aug 13 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 14:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to three former police officers and a retired IB official in the ISRO conspiracy case.

Justice Ashok Menon granted anticipatory bail to former police officers -- RB Sreekumar, S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt -- and ex-Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer PS Jayaprakash who all had moved pleas for anticipatory bail in the case registered by CBI.

Earlier, the high court had on separate dates granted them interim protection from arrest.

Besides these four, 14 others are named as accused in the case registered by the agency for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and fabrication of evidence, under the Indian Penal Code, in connection with the arrest and detention of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case.

Besides Narayanan, two Maldivian women -- Mariyam Rasheeda and Fouziyya Hassan -- were also arrested and detained in the 1994 case.

The two women were jailed for more than three years before they were released.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala High Court
Kerala
India News
ISRO

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

In the footsteps of a woolly mammoth, 17,000 years ago

In the footsteps of a woolly mammoth, 17,000 years ago

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

 