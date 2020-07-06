Kerala HC notice to govt on plea to assisting NRIs who lost jobs

The Kerala High Court issued notice to the centre and state governments on a petition seeking to set up a mechanism to assist NRI's who lost jobs abroad to seek due compensation.

Lawyers Beyond Borders, an international network of legal experts, approached the court citing that many NRIs returning in Vande Bharat mission flights had lost jobs and were denied due wages and compensations by the overseas employers. Hence, a transitional justice mechanism need to be introduced immediately to address the grievances of repatriated workers, the petitioners urged through advocate P V Surendranath.

The court maintained that the issue need to be addressed seriously. Notices were issued to External Affairs, Home and Labour ministries as well as Kerala government. The case is posted for July 16.

A major chunk of the NRIs who returned were Keralites.