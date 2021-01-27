Kerala HC notice to Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia over Online Rummy case

The Kerala High Court has sent notices to Virat Kohli and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Varghese, who are the brand ambassadors of Online Rummy games, in connection with a petition seeking legal prohibition on online rummy games. The court has also asked for a reply from Kerala government on this, according to news agency ANI.

An advocate had filed a petition before the Madras High Court in August 2020 seeking the arrest of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Tamannaah Bhatia for endorsing online gambling sites, which is “taking the lives” of “innocent” youngsters.

A P Suryaprakasam, who is a practising advocate, had filed the petition on charges of abatement to suicide for misguiding youngsters on the issue of online gambling and endorsing such sites.