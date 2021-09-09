Kerala HC orders police protection for Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson

HC orders protection for Thrikkakara Municipal Chair

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Sep 09 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 14:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police to provide protection for Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan from any threat from any source.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said an interim direction was required to be issued as the petitioner was the elected chairperson of the municipality, even as the government lawyer representing the police contended that there was no law and order problem there.

The lawyer for the municipal chairperson alleged "hooliganism and vandalism" by 14 councillors (respondent 3 to respondent 16) of the municipality and said that they were not allowing her to discharge her duties.

Thankappan's lawyer alleged that she was being "attacked" by the councillors.

In view of the submission made on behalf of the petitioner, who was an elected member of the municipality, the court directed that "respondent 2 (SHO of the area) shall ensure adequate protection of her life from any threat to her from any source", so that she can discharge her duties.

The court also sought response of the police on the plea by Thankappan alleging threat to her life from opposition councillors and seeking police protection for discharging her duties.

Thankappan, in her plea, has alleged that the opposition councillors were not permitting her to enter the office and discharge her duties. She has also alleged that she was "racially insulted and humiliated" by them.

Kerala High Court
Kerala
Police

