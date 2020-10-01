Kerala HC rejects plea to adjourn nun rape case citing Covid-19

The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected a petition of the former bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, seeking to adjourn the trial in the nun rape case for two months considering the Covid-19 situation.

It directed the accused to seek the option of trial through video conferencing.

Mulakkal moved the petition maintaining that owing to the pandemic, it would be difficult for lawyers to reach the court and hence the trial may be adjourned for two months. But the prosecution strongly objected to it citing the threats being faced by the witnesses in the case and the need to expedite the trial. It also suggested trial through video conferencing.

The court directed Mulakkal to make a plea before the trial court for conducting the proceedings through video conferencing.

The trial in the rape case against Mulakkal commenced at a court at Kottayam district last month. The court restrained the media from reporting the in-camera trial procedures.

A nun of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district alleged that Franco sexually assaulted her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at the convent. He was charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, illegal detention and criminal intimidation.

The Supreme Court earlier rejected Mulakkal's discharge petition.