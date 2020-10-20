Kerala HC restrains customs from arresting Kerala CM’s ex-secy Sivasankar till Oct 23

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the customs department not to arrest Kerala chief minister's former principal secretary till October 23.

Last week the court had restrained the Enforcement Directorate also from arresting Sivasankar till October 23.

In his anticipatory bail application, Sivasankar alleged of ploy behind the moves by the customs to arrest him by Friday evening after the High Court restrained the ED from arresting him.

Soon after the court restraining the customs from arresting him, Sivasankar was discharged from the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital with the advice to take rest.

The high court will be considering Sivasankar's anticipatory bail pleas on October 23. Customs and ED would be filing counter-affidavit.

The major contention of Sivasankar was that he was fully cooperating with the investigation agencies and already appeared for 90 hours of quizzing. Frequent long-distance travelling for quizzing affected his health.

Sivasankar complained of discomfort soon after the customs summoned him on Friday. He was initially shifted to a private hospital and later shifted to a government medical college hospital after the cardiology examinations at the private hospital did not find any serious issues. But he was said to be having disc ailments.

He is facing probe for links with gold smuggling case accused, import of dates by the UAE consulate and smuggling of dollars by the UAE consulate employees.