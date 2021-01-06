Kerala HC scraps acquittal of accused in Palakkad sisters rape, death case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered re-trial into the rape and death of two minor sisters at Walayar near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Palakkad district.

The case assumed political significance as the accused were local CPM activists.

A POCSO court had acquitted all the accused in the case in 2019. Subsequently, the parents of the victims, who are from the Dalit community, launched an indefinite stir alleging that the case was sabotaged owing to the political influence of the accused. The prosecution filed an appeal against the acquittal.

The sisters aged 13 and nine were found hanging in their house in January and March 2017, respectively. Both the sisters were found to be sexually abused. Of the four accused in the case, one died in a suspected case of suicide last year.

The parents of the victims have been demanding a CBI probe into the case, however, the Kerala government has not yet met the demand.

Sources said that the High Court maintained that the prosecution may seek further investigation in the case.