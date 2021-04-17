Kerala HC scraps 'male only' job notification that cited night shift

The Kerala High Court has scrapped a job notification of a state government undertaking that barred women on the grounds that the job involved night shifts.

25-year-old Treasa Josfine, an engineering graduate in Safety and Fire Engineering hailing from Kollam district in Kerala, fought the successful legal battle against gender discrimination, which may benefit many women who have been denied jobs on similar grounds.

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited, a public sector undertaking of the Kerala government, in Kollam district had invited applications to the post of Safety Officer in 2020 October. The notification stated that only male candidates need to apply. Section 66(1)(b) of Factories Act - 1948 was cited as the reasons.

The said provision states that no woman shall be required or allowed to work in any factory except between 6 am and 7 pm.

Citing several earlier judgments in cases of similar nature, Justice Anu Sivaraman maintained that restricting a qualified woman from a job on the basis of gender amounted to violation of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution. Provisions in section 66(1)(b) is that of a protective nature. Such protective provisions cannot stand in the way of a woman being considered for employment for which she is otherwise eligible, the court observed.

Advocate P R Milton, who appeared for Josfine in the case told DH that many women in the country may get the benefit of this court order. Josfine had already submitted her application to this job, he said.

Meanwhile, the government in August last year approved a draft ordinance for amending the Factories Act enabling women to work at night shifts and was sent for President's approval.

The court observed that the Factories Act - 1948 was enacted at a time when requiring a woman to work in an establishment of any nature, more so in a factory, during night time could only be seen as exploitative and violative of her rights. Apparently, the world has moved forward and women who were relegated to the roles of homemakers during the times when the enactment had been framed have taken up much more demanding roles in society as well as in economic spheres.

We have reached a stage where the contributions made by women in the spheres of economic development cannot be ignored by any industry. Women are being engaged to work during all hours in several industries including health care, aviation and IT. Women have been engaged in several professions requiring round the clock labour and have proved themselves quite capable of facing the challenges of such engagement.