Kerala HC stays controversial bail order in sexual assault case; judge transferred

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the anticipatory bail order issued by a local court in a sexual assault case over the controversial remark that the complainant was wearing a "sexually provoking dress".

A session court in Kozhikode made the controversial remark in the order granting anticipatory bail to social activist and writer Civic Chandran.

The HC observed that the remark was not relevant to the bail order. However, despite the order being stayed, the HC restrained the police from arresting Chandran.

Meanwhile, sessions judge S Krishna Kumar, who issued the controversial bail order, was transferred as presiding officer of a labour court in Kollam.