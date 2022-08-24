Kerala HC stays controversial bail order in sexual assault case; judge transferred

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the anticipatory bail order issued by a local court in a sexual assault case over the controversial remark that the complainant was wearing a "sexually provoking dress".
A session court in Kozhikode made the controversial remark in the order granting anticipatory bail to social activist and writer Civic Chandran.
The HC observed that the remark was not relevant to the bail order. However, despite the order being stayed, the HC restrained the police from arresting Chandran.
Meanwhile, sessions judge S Krishna Kumar, who issued the controversial bail order, was transferred as presiding officer of a labour court in Kollam.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE
Indian single malts on the rise
Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet
17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution
How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?
Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters
After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear
Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park