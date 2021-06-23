Kerala govt protecting interests of private hosps: HC

Kerala HC suspends govt order allowing private hospitals to fix rates for rooms availed by Covid patients

The matter came to the HC's notice while considering a petition of private hospitals regarding the cap on Covid-19 treatment rates

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 23 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 18:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday suspended a Kerala government order allowing private hospitals to fix rates for rooms and suites availed by Covid-19-19 patients.

The bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that the government order diluted the spirit of HC's earlier directives to fix tariff for Covid-19-19 treatment at private hospitals. "The state government seems to be protecting the interests of private hospitals," the bench said.

It was following the HC's intervention that the state government issued an order in May fixing rates for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals. But the government recently issued an order allowing private hospitals to fix rates for rooms and suite rooms availed by Covid-19 patients.

The matter came to the HC's notice while considering a petition of private hospitals regarding the cap on Covid-19 treatment rates.

The state government sought one week time for rectifying the flaws in the order. The relaxations to the private hospital were learnt to be given after the court directed the government to look into the plight of private hospital managements.

The court also directed to consider fixing rates for post-Covid-19 ailments.

The HC had earlier welcomed the Kerala government's decision in May to fix rates for Covid-19 treatment at a private hospital. As per the earlier order, the maximum daily rates for Covid-19 treatment at general wards in non-NABH accredited and NABH accredited hospitals was fixed at Rs. 2,645 and Rs. 2,910 respectively. Rates for ICU-Ventilators are fixed at Rs. 13,800 and Rs. 15,180 respectively and medicines and PPE Kits should be charged within the maximum retail prices.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala High Court
Coronavirus
Covid-19
private hospitals

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Saawariya 2.0: Shami's towel moment triggers memefest

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

 