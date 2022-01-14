Kerala HC to hear anticipatory bail plea of Dileep on Tuesday

The Kerala High Court will on Tuesday hear the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep in the actress abduction case.

The court deferred the case saying that it needs to study the details of the fresh revelations against the actor.

The state informed the court that until then Dileep will not be arrested.

On Thursday, the crime branch probing the case had raided the residences of the actor, his brother and a few others in the wake of the fresh disclosures made by Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar, a close friend of Dileep.

Last week, the police had registered a fresh case under non-bailable clauses against Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members.

Dileep had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Kumar, who recently fell out with Dileep, had told the police that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the female actor who was sexually assaulted and also pointed out that the actor had threatened to take his 'own' action against a few police officials who was probing the actress abduction case.

The actor presented himself before the police probe team and gave his detailed statement and on Wednesday he testified the same before a local magistrate.

Incidentally, the visuals which according to Kumar has been seen by Dileep, till now has only been seen by the trial court and hence the fresh revelation by Kumar has landed the actor in deep trouble.

In his plea, Dileep said all the revelations are "baseless" and that he has done no wrong.

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in a prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a frontline heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.

After two months in jail, he was released on bail and the trial in the case is on when the fresh revelation has come.

