Kerala HC upholds regulation on borders; Online vehicle booking facility to travel to Kerala

The Kerala High Court has upheld the regulations being made by the Kerala Government on entry of Keralites from other states through six border check points, but directed the government to ensure adequate basic facilities at the borders.

Considering a plea regarding large number of people stranded at Kerala - Tamil Nadu border at Valayar in Palakkad district, the court said that those stranded at the specific check-post may be allowed to enter Kerala. However, only those who register with Kerala government and obtain entry passes need to be allowed to enter hereafter. Priority shall be given to women and children, the court maintained.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Tourism department had made an online facility for Keralites in other states to book tourist vehicles online for traveling to Kerala. The service can be availed through the portal www.keralatourism.org. However the tariffs were not fixed by the government, especially when there were allegations that many vehicle operators were demanding exorbitant rates.