Kerala heading to flashpoint over Silverline rail project

Despite concerns over environmental impact, financial implications and anxiety of thousands of families fearing eviction, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is going ahead with the proposed semi high-speed railway project citing that it is a crucial project for Kerala.

The South Indian state is likely to witness even law and order issues with those fearing eviction adamant on their stand against the project.

Kerala government is projecting the 530-kilometre long semi high-speed rail project from Thiruvananthapuram in the South to Kasargod in the North as an eco-friendly alternative to the congested rail and road networks.

Silverline is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod from over ten hours to three-and-a-half hours.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated in a meeting with the members of the Parliament from the state on Monday that the semi high-speed rail project was an inevitable one for Kerala.

However, experts feel that the project could not be considered as an inevitable one for Kerala mainly considering the environmental and financial aspects.

Technocrat and former member of Kerala State Planning Board G Vijayaraghavan said that an environmental impact study was highly necessary especially since there were concerns that the protection structures on either side of the rail track would obstruct natural water flow, which can result in calamities.

Social activist C R Neelakantan, who has been at the forefront in the agitations against the project, said that the 20,000-odd families who are fearing displacement because of the project are hell-bent in their protest as their concerns are genuine.

K-Rail authorities were defending this concern by stating that the raw material requirement for the Silverline project was much less compared to the requirement for road construction. They also maintain that the rail lines and fencings were designed in such a manner that natural water flow would not be affected.

Another serious concern being raised over the project is its cost. The project's initial estimated cost is Rs 64,000 crore, which could go up further.

The Opposition Congress maintained that the cost of the project may go up to Rs 1 lakh crore. Despite the Centre recently conveying that it could not bear the liability of the project, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has still given a green signal to the project.

The Opposition parties Congress-led United Democratic Front and BJP-led NDA have strongly backed the protests.

Watch latest videos by DH here: