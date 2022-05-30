Kerala Health department issues alert against West Nile fever

The Kerala health department has sounded an alert against West Nile fever after one person died following the vector-borne disease.
A 47-year-old person died due to the infection in Thrissur district on Sunday. The last West Nile death in Kerala was reported three years back. The health department collected samples from the locality and mosquito control measures are being initiated.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube