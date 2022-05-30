Kerala Health dept issues alert against West Nile fever

Kerala Health department issues alert against West Nile fever

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 30 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 21:34 ist
Mosquito control measures are being initiated. Credit: iStock photo

The Kerala health department has sounded an alert against West Nile fever after one person died following the vector-borne disease.

A 47-year-old person died due to the infection in Thrissur district on Sunday. The last West Nile death in Kerala was reported three years back. The health department collected samples from the locality and mosquito control measures are being initiated.

Kerala
West Nile fever
India News

