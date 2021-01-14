Kerala health minister accused of being publicity crazy

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan stated that Kerala health minister K K Shailaja was more interested in getting her picture published in fashion magazines rather than controlling the Covid-19 scenario.

The Kerala BJP leader made the remark while flaying that even as Covid-19 was under control in most states, it was still on the rise in Kerala.

Shailaja has been featured by many leading publications including Vogue India in the 'Women of the Year 2020' series considering the state's better handling of Covid-19.

Muraleedharan said that while the state government made high claims that it could control Covid-19 in the state in the initial stages, it should now own up to the fact that numbers in the state are currently on the rise. Neither the CPM-led government nor the Congress-led opposition was realising the present Covid-19 scenario of Kerala, the minister said.

Meanwhile, three more persons who came from the UK to Kerala recently were found to be infected by the new mutated variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Earlier six persons were found to be infected by the mutated variant. As many as 5490 fresh Covid-19 cases were also reported in the state.