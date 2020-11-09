Shailaja features on Vogue for handling of Covid-19

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja features on Vogue India for handling of Covid-19

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 09 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 23:28 ist
K K Shailaja. Credit: PTI.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has been featured by Vogue India in Women of the Year 2020 series considering the state's handling of Covid-19.

The fashion and lifestyle magazine had also put Shailaja's picture on its cover and social media handle.

During her tenure, Kerala’s minister of health and social justice managed to control the infectious Nipah virus first, and then the coronavirus pandemic. Now, her name features among the small set of women in power who are lauded globally for their response to the crisis, says the magazine.

Shailaja earlier received an honour from UN as she was invited to speak on United Nations Public Service Day among several leaders from various countries. She received appreciations from many during the online event. Many international media had also appreciated Shailaja and was even called as the 'Corona virus slayer'.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K K Shailaja
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kerala

What's Brewing

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 