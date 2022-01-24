Kerala health minister rules out hospital bed concerns

Kerala health minister rules out concerns over hospital bed availability

George said that majority of the ICU beds and ventilators in the government hospitals were still vacant

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 24 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 21:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

With the increasing Covid cases in Kerala triggering concerns over hospital bed availability, Kerala health minister Veena George said that majority of the ICU beds and ventilators in the government hospitals were still vacant.

Of the 3,107 ICU beds in government hospitals in the state only 43.3 per cent were occupied now. Of the ventilators available, only 13 per cent were occupied so far. Hence there was no need for concern as of now, the minister said.

At present, the total Covid active cases reported in the state in 2.64 per cent, of which only a small percentage required hospitalisation.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Hospital
Veena George

Related videos

What's Brewing

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

 