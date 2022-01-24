Kerala health minister rules out concerns over hospital bed availability

With the increasing Covid cases in Kerala triggering concerns over hospital bed availability, Kerala health minister Veena George said that majority of the ICU beds and ventilators in the government hospitals were still vacant.
Of the 3,107 ICU beds in government hospitals in the state only 43.3 per cent were occupied now. Of the ventilators available, only 13 per cent were occupied so far. Hence there was no need for concern as of now, the minister said.
At present, the total Covid active cases reported in the state in 2.64 per cent, of which only a small percentage required hospitalisation.
