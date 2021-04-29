Kerala Health Minister slams Centre's handling of Covid-19 vaccine drive

Kerala Health Minister slams Centre's vaccine drive

Shailaja said it was the Centre's responsibility to supply vaccines

The minister said that Kerala is prioritising those who have not yet received their second jab. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja criticised the Central government's handling of the Covid-19 vaccine drive on Thursday.

According to ANI, she questioned how those who are 18 years and above will be inoculated when the second dose of the vaccine is still pending for many above the age of 45 and 60.

The minister said that Kerala is prioritising those who have not yet received their second jab with only 3-4 lakh vaccine doses currently available.

She further said, it was the Centre's responsibility to supply vaccines, but "despite Kerala having placed orders" are not getting them and vaccine companies are giving dates in May end or early June to send the doses.

The month's delay is 'dangerious', she sad while emphasising on the urgent need for more vaccines to save lives.

