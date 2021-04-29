Kerala Health Minister slams Centre's handling of Covid-19 vaccine drive

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja criticised the Central government's handling of the Covid-19 vaccine drive on Thursday.

According to ANI, she questioned how those who are 18 years and above will be inoculated when the second dose of the vaccine is still pending for many above the age of 45 and 60.

The minister said that Kerala is prioritising those who have not yet received their second jab with only 3-4 lakh vaccine doses currently available.

How can we start vaccination for those above 18 years of age when the second dose vaccine is pending for most of those above 45& 60 yrs of age? We've only 3-4 lakh vaccine doses. We are giving priority to those who need to be given the second dose vaccine: Kerala Health Minister — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

She further said, it was the Centre's responsibility to supply vaccines, but "despite Kerala having placed orders" are not getting them and vaccine companies are giving dates in May end or early June to send the doses.

The month's delay is 'dangerious', she sad while emphasising on the urgent need for more vaccines to save lives.