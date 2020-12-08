Kerala Health Minister V S Sunil Kumar to move SC against new farm laws

Kerala Health Minister V S Sunil Kumar has said the state government will not implement the new farm laws and would approach the Supreme Court against the laws.

Earlier, the state cabinet decided to seek legal opinion on moving court against the farm laws.

Government sources said the state law department suggested that certain portions of the law amounted to infringement into state's powers and hence there was scope for filing an appeal.

The minister on Monday said the state would move the apex court against the new laws this week itself. The state was prepared to face any consequences of the decision. The new laws would destroy food security and public distribution system, he said.

CPI's Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam had already moved the SC against the farm laws.

The Left-front was of the view that the Centre did not consider the opinion of states and farmers before finalising the bills. The new laws violated the fundamental principles and it would cause hardships to farmers.

Meanwhile, Kerala was exempted from the nationwide strike observed on Tuesday as part of the ongoing stir by farmers in Delhi.