HC stops Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct 23

Kerala High Court restrains Customs from arresting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary Sivasankar till October 23

The HC will be considering Sivasankar's anticipatory bail pleas on October 23

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 19 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 18:45 ist

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Customs to not arrest Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar until October 23.

Last week, the court had restrained the Enforcement Directorate from arresting Sivasankar until October 23.

In his anticipatory bail application, Sivasankar alleged a ploy behind the Customs Department's move to arrest him by Friday evening after the High Court restrained the ED from arresting him.

Soon after the court restraining the Customs from arresting him, Sivasankar was discharged from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with the advice to take rest.

Read: Dollar smuggling: Customs Department to probe Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary M Sivasankar

The HC will be considering Sivasankar's anticipatory bail pleas on October 23. The Customs and the ED would be filing counter-affidavits.

The major contention of Sivasankar was that he was fully cooperating with the investigation agencies and had already appeared for 90 hours of quizzing with frequent long-distance traveling for quizzing affecting his health.

Sivasankar complained of discomfort soon after the Customs summoned him on Friday. He was initially shifted to a private hospital and later shifted to a government medical college hospital after the cardiology examinations at the private hospital did not find any serious issues. He was said to be having disc ailments.

He is facing probe for links with the gold smuggling case accused, import of dates by the UAE consulate and smuggling of dollars by the UAE consulate employees.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Kerala High Court
Gold
Smuggling
Pinarayi Vijayan
Enforcement Directorate
Customs department

What's Brewing

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 