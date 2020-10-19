Kerala High Court restrains Customs from arresting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary Sivasankar till October 23

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Customs to not arrest Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar until October 23.

Last week, the court had restrained the Enforcement Directorate from arresting Sivasankar until October 23.

In his anticipatory bail application, Sivasankar alleged a ploy behind the Customs Department's move to arrest him by Friday evening after the High Court restrained the ED from arresting him.

Soon after the court restraining the Customs from arresting him, Sivasankar was discharged from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with the advice to take rest.

The HC will be considering Sivasankar's anticipatory bail pleas on October 23. The Customs and the ED would be filing counter-affidavits.

The major contention of Sivasankar was that he was fully cooperating with the investigation agencies and had already appeared for 90 hours of quizzing with frequent long-distance traveling for quizzing affecting his health.

Sivasankar complained of discomfort soon after the Customs summoned him on Friday. He was initially shifted to a private hospital and later shifted to a government medical college hospital after the cardiology examinations at the private hospital did not find any serious issues. He was said to be having disc ailments.

He is facing probe for links with the gold smuggling case accused, import of dates by the UAE consulate and smuggling of dollars by the UAE consulate employees.