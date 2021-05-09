Kerala hospitals to focus on Covid-19 and emergency care till May 31

Kerala is strengthening its Covid-19 care facilities by converting fever clinics at all government hospitals to Covid-19 clinics as the surge in the state remains unabated.

While 35,801 more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, the test positivity rate remained high at 28.88 per cent. Almost all hospitals, including private ones, were witnessing bed scarcity.

All hospitals were also directed to focus on Covid-19 cases and other emergency cases only till May 31. Steps to ensure the maximum possible number of oxygen beds at taluk hospitals was also being initiated.

Meanwhile, despite the lockdown around one lakh persons had applied for emergency travel passes in the state within hours after the online pass facility was opened. Police sources said that passes would be issued only for genuine cases.

Already the police and health authorities have raised concerns over certain relaxations in the lockdown.