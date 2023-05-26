Kerala hotel owner killed, chopped body parts found in abandoned trolley bags

A hotel owner hailing from Malappuram in Kerala was murdered and his body chopped up and abandoned in a gorge along the Attappady ghat road in neighbouring Palakkad district. The murder took place in Kozhikode.
Three people, including a former hotel worker and a woman, were arrested in connection with the matter.
Police identified the deceased as Siddique, 58, hailing from Ezhur Mecheri near Tirur in Malappuram. He was running a hotel at Olavanna in Kozhikode, and the murder took place at Kozhikode's Eranhipalam area.
Those held have been identified as 22-year-old Shibili, who is a former employee of a hotel run by Siddique, her 19-year-old friend Farhana, and her friend Ashique alias Chikku. Shibili and Farhana were held from Chennai.
Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das S said that the murder is suspected to have taken place on May 18 or 19. Exact motive for the killing will be ascertained only after interrogation of those arrested.
Local sources said that Shibili was an employee at the hotel run by Siddique for only a brief period and was terminated last week owing to some complaints against him. Police have also recovered CCTV footage of Shibili and Farhana carrying two trolley bags from the hotel.
The murder came to light after Siddique's family lodged a missing complaint at Tirur police station on May 22.
