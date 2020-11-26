Kerala hotel turns room where Diego Maradona's stayed into a museum

From the shells of prawns that Diego Maradona ate to the juice glass he used, a hotel in Kerala has converted its suite room no 309 to a museum in remembrance of the football legend's Kerala visit in October 2012.

It was his deep passion towards football and the immense admiration for Maradona that prompted V Raveendran, who runs Hotel Blue Nile in Kannur city in North Kerala, to keep the suite room used by Maradona intact. The plates and towels he used, the cigarette packets left by him and bouquets he received are among the items with Maradona's touch being preserved there. Around 200 pictures of the footballer, including the those taken during his two day Kerala visit, are another attraction of the room.

Raveendran told DH that it was like a dream come true for him when Maradona stayed at his hotel. It obviously enhanced the reputation of the hotel. The suite room is now being given only to selected guests, especially those having genuine love for football. Otherwise the room might be spoiled. The room will be retained as a museum for football lovers to have a look, he said.

Kannur district, which is known for its love for football, indeed gave a rousing reception to Maradona during his two-day trip form October 24, 2012. The stadium where he attended a private jewellery firm's promotional event was jam-packed with football lovers. Amazed by the reception, Maradona had even danced and displayed some of his football skills.