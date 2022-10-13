Kerala human sacrifice case: Police reviewing other missing women reports; woman held for sorcery

In view of the twin human sacrifices case, the Kerala police is now reviewing all recent missing persons’ complaints as well as suspicious deaths of women. Meanwhile, a couple was held on charges of performing sorcery using children in Pathanamthitta district.

The police now suspect that the key accused in the human sacrifices case, Mohammed Shafi, was involved in drug trafficking and sex rackets.

All the three accused were given to police custody on Thursday for 12 days for further investigation. Accused woman Laila told reporters while being taken to the court that the reports that they consumed human flesh was not true.

According to sources, the police were now looking into about 30 cases of missing women from Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts, as well as the death of a woman from Pathanamthitta.

Meanwhile, a woman, identified as 52-year-old Shobhana, and her husband were held by the police on Thursday from Pathanamthitta’s Malayalapuzha, following allegations of conducting sorcery using children.

A video of the woman performing a ritual on a boy after which he fainted also surfaced.

Various political parties staged a protest at the woman’s house on Thursday morning, following which the police took action.

Locals alleged that many people used to frequent the woman’s residence and perform rituals involving children and women. Even though local residents shared their suspicions over the activities at the house with the police, they didn’t take any action, the residents alleged.

Meanwhile, in connection with the human sacrifices case, police said that missing women’s cases were being reviewed on priority, as women have come out and stated that Shafi had approached them, offering lucrative returns to meet a couple blessed by god.

According to the police, Shafi was also said to have close relationships with several women, most of them from weak economic backgrounds.

A couple of years ago, a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Pathanamthitta, driving the police now to investigate if there is any connection with the human sacrifice case.

The police also said that the other two accused, the couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila, had loan liabilities of around Rs 25 lakh, which could have prompted them to approach Shafi to use witchcraft.

Meanwhile, the state government has initiated measures to bring in legislation against superstitions and sorcery. The state police and Law Reforms Commission had submitted draft laws in this regard several years ago.

In view of the twin human sacrifice, the government decided to review the drafts and expedite further measures.