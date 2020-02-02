Kerala IAS officer charge-sheeted for accident that killed journo

A young IAS officer in Kerala and his female friend were charge-sheeted by the police, in connection with the death of a journalist in a midnight road accident in Thiruvananthapuram city last year.

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and his friend, Wafa Feroz were charge-sheeted by the crime branch. The charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash and negligent driving, destruction of public property and destruction of evidence were slapped against the accused.

K M Basheer, 35, who was working as Thiruvananthapuram unit chief of Malayalam daily ‘Siraj’, was killed after the car Sriram was driving rammed into his two-wheeler during the wee hours of August 3 last year.

Sriram was allegedly inebriated at the time of the accident but managed to evade a medical test by maintaining that Wafa was driving the car. Sriram was kept under suspension since then. His suspension was extended for three more months the other day.