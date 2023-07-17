Kerala IAS officer launches social media live series to counter criticism over ailing transport corporation

An IAS officer heading the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a social media live series explaining the plight of the cash-strapped transport corporation.

IAS officer Biju Prabhakar, who is chairman and managing director of KSRTC, has taken the unusual step following inadequate financial support from the government and criticism by employees' unions over delay in paying salaries. He has also requested the state government to relieve him from the charges of KSRTC.

In the five-part social media live series from Saturday, Prabhakar accused some service organisations and a section of employees of trying to destroy the corporation. He also alleged that some employees were carrying out smuggling of rice and liquor from other states and some were even carrying out illegal courier services using KSRTC.

A section of employees' union recently carried out a protest march to the IAS officer's house over the delay in paying salaries and made personal criticisms against him.

The corporation often received strictures from court for delaying salary payments and the court also asked the chairman and managing director to appear before the court on July 20 unless the salary dues for June were settled. Delay in financial support from the state government was cited by the corporation as the reason for delay in salary payments.

While the corporation's monthly revenue was Rs 200 crore, what was left after settling diesel charges and loan payments was Rs 40 crore, whereas Rs 92 crore was required for paying salaries, Prabhakar said on social media live.