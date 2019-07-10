Kerala IAS officer reiterates charge against DVS

Kerala cadre IAS officer and former chairman of Coconut Development Board (CDB) Raju Narayana Swamy on Wednesday reiterated that he was removed from CDB chairman's post after he exposed corruption at CDB's Bengaluru office and Mandya farm.

"Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda is working against me," he charged.

Swamy told reporters that Gowda asked him to revoke the suspension of the board's Mandya farm manager Chinnaraj and Hemachandra of Bengaluru regional office. They were suspended in a major corruption case. "Gowda wrote to me in his official letter pad to revoke the suspension of the corrupt officials. I rejected it. The letter was also submitted before a court," he claimed.

Swamy's reaction comes in the wake of a reply given by the Centre to an MP from Kerala in the Parliament the other day that Swamy was removed from CDB chairman's post due to irregularities. Swamy is now legally fighting against his removal from CDB.

He said that Chinnaraj was suspended in connection with the illegal cutting of 370 teak trees from the Mandya farm. He also said that after he was removed from CDB's chairman post, Chinnaraj was reinstated and posted in Tripura.

Hemachandra was suspended in connection with corruption. Funds meant for farmers from SC/ST communities were siphoned off by some officials and politicians by fabricating documents showing that tractors were purchased. The documents were also fabricated to show the purchase of fertilisers worth crores of rupees. "The CBI has also registered a case against Hemachandra and one Simi Thomas based on my report," he claimed.

He also said that he has suspected the role of some senior IAS officers from Kerala in the actions being taken against him.