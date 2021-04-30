Kerala imposes Covid-19 curbs till May 9

Urging Keralites to impose a "self lockdown" Vijayan said that they are not imposing an official lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala has imposed strict curbs in addition to weekend lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge across the state. The curbs will be in effect from Tuesday, May 4 to Sunday, May 9.

Guidelines on the curbs will be issued soon and Disaster Management Act will be invoked, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He also promised seamless transportation of oxygen, medicines and health equipment.

Urging Keralites to impose a "self lockdown" Vijayan said that they are not imposing an official lockdown trusting its people's civic responsibilities as the pandemic rages.

"We are not imposing an official lockdown because we have faith in the civic sense of our people. SMS at all times. Avoid 3 Cs. Travel and celebrations can be postponed. Each one of us should impose #SelfLockdown on ourselves," he tweeted.

 

Kerala
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

