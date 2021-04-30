Kerala imposes Covid-19 curbs till May 9

Kerala has imposed strict curbs in addition to weekend lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge across the state. The curbs will be in effect from Tuesday, May 4 to Sunday, May 9.
Guidelines on the curbs will be issued soon and Disaster Management Act will be invoked, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Strict restrictions as on weekends will be in force from Tuesday to Sunday (4 - 9 May). Proper guidelines will be issued. Disaster Management Act will be invoked as essential. Seamless transportation of O2, medicines & medical equipment will be ensured.
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 30, 2021
He also promised seamless transportation of oxygen, medicines and health equipment.
Urging Keralites to impose a "self lockdown" Vijayan said that they are not imposing an official lockdown trusting its people's civic responsibilities as the pandemic rages.
"We are not imposing an official lockdown because we have faith in the civic sense of our people. SMS at all times. Avoid 3 Cs. Travel and celebrations can be postponed. Each one of us should impose #SelfLockdown on ourselves," he tweeted.
