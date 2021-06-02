Kerala imposes monsoon trawling ban from June 9-July 31

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to impose ban on monsoon trawling operations by mechanised fishing boats along the state coast for 52 days starting from June 9.

The state cabinet took the decision on the ban which will be in force from June 9 to July 31.

The ban is intended to enhance marine fish stock and improve their habitat.

The state cabinet also decided to open a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh in the name of son of Soumya Santhosh who was recentlykilled in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel.

The state government will also take care of the child's education expenses.

NORKA Roots, a welfare agency of non-resident Keralites under the state government, had on Monday handed over Rs four lakh insurance amount to the family of Soumya.

Soumya was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening of May 11 when the rocket hit the house where she was working.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of N Jayaraj as the chief whip of the Kerala Assemly.