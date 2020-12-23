Kerala: Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty to resign as MP

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty will be resigning as Lok Sabha MP to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala.

The IUML leadership on Wednesday took the decision as part of strengthening the party's activities in Kerala.

Kunhalikutty was elected to Assembly from Vengara constituency in Malappuram district in the last elections. He later resigned and contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Malappuram constituency and got elected.

The present developments come at a time when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP leaders claimed that IUML was not dictating terms to Congress leadership in Kerala. IUML is a key coalition partner of Congress.