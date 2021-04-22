Kerala initiating Covid-19 vaccine purchase

Kerala initiating Covid vaccine purchase; Fresh cases at nearly 27,000

The total number of active cases in the state crossed the 1.5 lakh mark and reached 1,56,226

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 23:57 ist
A medic, in PPE suit, collects nasal swab for Covid-19 test, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala government has initiated steps for purchasing Covid vaccines directly from manufacturers as the uncertainty over Covid vaccine supply from the Cwentre continued and fresh Covid cases kept on reaching new high of 26,995 more fresh cases on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the state crossed the 1.5 lakh mark and reached 1,56,226. The test positivity rate increased to 19.97 percent.

Also read: '#VaccineChallenge' in Kerala, Rs 26 lakh received in CMDRF in a day

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that top government officials were directed to initiate talks with vaccine manufacturers. The state was still expecting a positive response from the Centre to its demand for free vaccine supply. But the state would require vaccines in large quantities as around 1.65 crore people are there in 18 to 45 age group.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has convened an all party meeting to discuss the steps as well as a meeting with private hospital owners in the wake of complaints that some hospitals are charging exorbitantly from Covid patients.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 