Kerala journalist killed in hit-and-run case; family suspects foul play

A journalist was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, with his family and friends suspecting foul play.

S V Pradeep, 44, who has been working in an online media, was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked down the scooter he was riding on the National Highway at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday afternoon. His mother Vasanthakumari said that Pradeep was facing threats in connection with his various news reports.

Various forums of journalists and political parties have demanded an effective probe to nab the accused. A police team led by an Assistant Commissioner is probing the case. The vehicle, however, has not been traced yet.

Pradeep had earlier worked with many mainstream news channels. Over the last couple of years, he was working with an online website.

He is survived by his wife and son.