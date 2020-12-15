Kerala scribe killed in accident; kin suspect foul play

Kerala journalist killed in hit-and-run case; family suspects foul play

Various forums of journalists and political parties have demanded an effective probe to nab the accused

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Dec 15 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 12:08 ist
S V Pradeep. Credit: Facebook

A journalist was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, with his family and friends suspecting foul play.

S V Pradeep, 44, who has been working in an online media, was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked down the scooter he was riding on the National Highway at Pappanamcode in Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday afternoon. His mother Vasanthakumari said that Pradeep was facing threats in connection with his various news reports.

Various forums of journalists and political parties have demanded an effective probe to nab the accused. A police team led by an Assistant Commissioner is probing the case. The vehicle, however, has not been traced yet.

Pradeep had earlier worked with many mainstream news channels. Over the last couple of years, he was working with an online website.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala

What's Brewing

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

2020: The year of some really funny firsts

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

How selfish are plants? Let’s do some root analysis

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

Aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passes away

The Lead: Harikatha in English

The Lead: Harikatha in English

DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained

DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Using breeding registries to save some rare plants

Using breeding registries to save some rare plants

Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas

Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas

 