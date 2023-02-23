Kerala journalist summoned for remarks against CPM MP

Kerala journalist summoned for remarks against CPM MP

Vinu V John was asked to appear at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on Thursday for questioning

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Feb 23 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala Police have summoned a television journalist in a case pertaining to remarks against CPM Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem.

Vinu V John from the Asianet News was asked to appear at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on Thursday for questioning.

Also Read | Three arrested for threatening journalists in Srinagar

The development triggered criticisms that the CPM was maintaining double standards by flaying the action against BBC by the centre and at the same time the CPM government in Kerala was becoming hostile towards the media.

John said during a channel discussion regarding the hardships caused to the public in a general strike by trade unions last year that leaders like Kareem who make the strike call should also suffer similar hardships.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Journalist
India News
BBC Documentary Row
Kerala

What's Brewing

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part I

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part I

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

Fearless in the fight for freedom

Fearless in the fight for freedom

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

 