Kerala journalist summoned for remarks against CPM MP

Kerala Police have summoned a television journalist in a case pertaining to remarks against CPM Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem.
Vinu V John from the Asianet News was asked to appear at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on Thursday for questioning.
The development triggered criticisms that the CPM was maintaining double standards by flaying the action against BBC by the centre and at the same time the CPM government in Kerala was becoming hostile towards the media.
John said during a channel discussion regarding the hardships caused to the public in a general strike by trade unions last year that leaders like Kareem who make the strike call should also suffer similar hardships.
