Kerala justifies Covid-19 spike citing staggering strategy; experts differ

Kerala, which has been in the bottom levels in terms of thea daily number of fresh Covid-19 cases during the initial months of the pandemic, is now topping the list.

While Kerala government health authorities justify it as a positive outcome of the state's strategy of staggering the pandemic, public health experts beg to differ.

As per the Covid-19 data for the last five days, except for January 4, Kerala topped the tally with daily fresh cases. Daily test rate of both Kerala and Maharashtra, which is the other state topping the list, is almost in the same range of around 50,000.

Kerala Covid-19 taskforce member Dr Mohammed Asheel told Deccan Herald that the present scenario of Kerala topping the tally of daily fresh cases was only on expected lines as the state's strategy was to stagger steep increase of fresh cases during the initial days of the pandemic.

That strategy gave adequate time for the state to prepare its health infrastructure as well as to ensure proper care to the infected. As a result, the death rate of Kerala could be kept at the bottom level. What finally counts at the end of a pandemic is the number of lives saved, he said.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Kerala till January 5 was 3,184 with a fatality rate of 0.41%, while at the national level it was 1.4%.

Meanwhile, noted public health specialist Dr S S Lal said that the justification of staggering the Covid-19 spike was a fake argument. Kerala is now topping the list owing to the laxity in enforcing social distancing norms and the local body elections.

Various public health forums, as well as Indian Medical Association, had raised concerns over conducting the elections. Even as social distancing norms were prescribed, those were not effectively imposed. Even ruling party workers conducted gatherings and DJ parties to celebrate poll victory, said Dr Lal, who is also president of All India Professionals' Congress, Kerala Chapter.

Dr Lal, who is also a former technical officer at the World Health Organisation, said that the low Covid-19 death rate need not be due to staggering of the Covid-19 spike, but due to various factors like high level of health awareness of the people and the good health infrastructure of Kerala.

A survey done in the state during Onam festival season found that 96% people were wearing masks, even as all were not wearing properly, he said.