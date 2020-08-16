Kerala-Karnataka RTC buses to resume for Onam from August 25 to September 6

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) is set to resume interstate bus services to and from Karnataka owing to the Onam festival. Kerala RTC announced that the bus services between Kerala and Karnataka will resume between August 25 and September 6

In a post, the state RTC wrote that the bus tickets can be booked through the official website of Kerala RTC from August 15. The passengers will have to pay an extra 10 per cent charge for the special service.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Passengers who wish to avail the bus services will have to register themselves online on the Kerala Covid-19 Jagratha portal for a mandatory travel pass.

The services are being resumed will strict regulatory protocols. "Travellers are responsible for the restrictions made by the governments of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the day of travel. If any passenger disagrees with this, the ticket charge will be refunded," Kerala RTC said.

All passengers should have the Arogya Setu app downloaded on their phones and will have to wear a mask throughout the journey.

Here is the full list of the special bus service:

Services to Bangalore

15:00 Thiruvananthapuram - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)

17:30 Kottayam - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)

17:31 Pathanamthitta - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)

16:45 Ernakulam - Bangalore (Kutta)

20:00 Thrissur - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)

21:00 Palakkad - Bangalore (Salem)

07:35 Kannur - Bangalore (Virajpetta)

08:00 Kozhikode - Bangalore (Sultan Bathery)

20:30 Kasargod - Bangalore (Sullya, Mercara, Mysore)

Services from Bangalore