Kerala-Karnataka RTC buses to resume for Onam

Kerala-Karnataka RTC buses to resume for Onam from August 25 to September 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 12:48 ist
Workers spray disinfectant in the premises of KSRTC bus stand to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) is set to resume interstate bus services to and from Karnataka owing to the Onam festival. Kerala RTC announced that the bus services between Kerala and Karnataka will resume between August 25 and September 6

In a post, the state RTC wrote that the bus tickets can be booked through the official website of Kerala RTC from August 15. The passengers will have to pay an extra 10 per cent charge for the special service. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Passengers who wish to avail the bus services will have to register themselves online on the Kerala Covid-19 Jagratha portal for a mandatory travel pass. 

The services are being resumed will strict regulatory protocols. "Travellers are responsible for the restrictions made by the governments of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on the day of travel. If any passenger disagrees with this, the ticket charge will be refunded," Kerala RTC said.

All passengers should have the Arogya Setu app downloaded on their phones and will have to wear a mask throughout the journey. 

Here is the full list of the special bus service:

Services to Bangalore

  • 15:00 Thiruvananthapuram - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)
  • 17:30 Kottayam - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)
  • 17:31 Pathanamthitta - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)
  • 16:45 Ernakulam - Bangalore (Kutta)
  • 20:00 Thrissur - Bangalore (Palakkad - Salem)
  • 21:00 Palakkad - Bangalore (Salem)
  • 07:35 Kannur - Bangalore (Virajpetta)
  • 08:00 Kozhikode - Bangalore (Sultan Bathery)
  • 20:30 Kasargod - Bangalore (Sullya, Mercara, Mysore)

Services from Bangalore

  • 15:30 Thiruvananthapuram (Kozhikode)
  • 15:45 Kottayam (Salem - Palakkad)
  • 19:32 Pathanamthitta (Salem - Palakkad)
  • 19:00 Ernakulam (Kutta)
  • 20:00 Thrissur (Salem - Palakkad)
  • 21:00 Palakkad (Salem)
  • 09:05 Kannur (Virajpetta)
  • 23:45 Kozhikode (Sultan Bathery)
  • 20:30 Kasargod (Mysore, Mercara, Sullya)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
bus service
Karnataka
Onam
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

An ode to forever love

An ode to forever love

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

A guide to the US Presidential election

A guide to the US Presidential election

Breaking the chains

Breaking the chains

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 