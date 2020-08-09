Kerala landslide: Sniffer dogs join rescue operations; 2 more bodies of victims recovered

Kerala Police's sniffer dogs were pressed into service at the landslide spot to trace at least 38 persons who are still missing, on Sunday.

As many parts of Kerala were flooded as rivers breached their banks, two more bodies were recovered from landslide hit Pettimudi near Munnar, taking the death toll to 28.

One of the bodies was also reportedly traced with the help of a sniffer dog. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel involved in the rescue was tested Covid-19 positive. Hence, a team of rescue workers was advised to go on quarantine.

Read: Death toll in landslide in Idukki district rises to 28

Several areas of Kuttanad in Alappuzha, Tiruvalla, and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam were flooded as the water level of Pamba and Meenachal rivers rose.

A red alert was sounded at seven districts and an orange alert in six districts by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday morning.

A youth was missing after a car was washed away at Kottayam district. At Kuttanad in Alappuzha, many houses were almost flooded fully. Massive destruction to agriculture was also caused.

With the water level in Pamaba dam rising, a high alert was sounded at the Rani area of Pathanamthitta which might flood if water flows heavily from the Pamba dam. Around 20 boats were kept ready at Ranni for shifting people.

Also Read: 52 areas identified as flood-affected in Kodagu

At Aranamula in Pathanamthitta, scores of units involved in the making of traditional Aranmula mirror making already shifted raw materials like mud required for the mirror making as they suffered massive damages in 2018.

Anticipating flood, many people already shifted to safer locations. Hundreds of families were shifted to relief camps from flooded ares by rescue workers. A section of local people using country bodies.

With the water level of all dams were also rising and are being monitored regularly. Kerala also sought Tamilnadu's permission to take excess water from Mullaperiyar dam to Vaigai dam through the tunnel

Minor landslides were reported from part of Wayanad. But no major casualties were reported.