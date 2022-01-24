Kerala launches high level probe into transgender activist's death after sex reassignment surgery

Amidst allegations of transgender persons being fleeced by private hospitals over sex reassignment surgeries, the Kerala health department has launched a probe into the unnatural death of a transgender woman who had undergone sex reassignment surgery at a private hospital in Kochi.

Anannyah Kumari Alex, 28, was found hanging in her flat at Kochi on July 20. Two days later her partner Jiju was also found hanging in a friend's flat.

Alex's family and friends had alleged that she had been suffering from serious health issues subsequent to the surgery and the medical negligence led to her death. Alex's father Alexander alleged that the hospital authorities even assaulted her after she complained of medical negligence.

In view of the controversy, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination and found unhealed wounds on her private parts.

The health department has now initiated an inquiry by an additional director into the on Alex, considering the demand of her family and friends.

Transgender activists had earlier staged a protest over the incident and demanded action against the hospital and doctors who performed the surgery. They also alleged that many private hospitals were fleecing transgender persons for sex reassignment surgery especially owing to the lack of treatment protocol.

Alex had undergone sex reassignment surgery in 2020. Since then, she had been complaining that she was not able to walk after the surgery and alleged medical negligence. Alex, who was a radio jockey and rights activist, had even made many social media posts on the issue.

Though the state government offers assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for transgender women and Rs 5 lakh for transgender men for sex reassignment surgery, it was offered as reimbursement and hence many were not able to avail it.

Following Alex's death, the state government formed a three member panel of health expert, transgender community representative and an activist working in the field to give suggestions for framing the sex reassignment treatment protocol and rates.

Watch latest videos by DH here: