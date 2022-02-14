Kerala launches 'Honeymoon Holidays' campaign

Kerala launches 'Honeymoon Holidays' campaign

Kerala Tourism has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 14 2022, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 20:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Promoting Kerala as a safe and glamorous honeymoon destination, Kerala Tourism has launched a high-octane campaign by stapling it with lyrical micro-video songs to lure honeymooners from across the world to the state.

As part of the campaign, the Department of Tourism has produced a music album titled 'Love is in the air', featuring eight micro-love songs with each song having a duration under one minute.

Kerala Tourism has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination. Sung by popular folk/indie band When Chai Met Toast, the videos have already got around one lakh views collectively, an official release said here on Monday.

Besides, the audio songs reached more than 75 lakh people across the country through multiple music platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, JioSaavan and Wynk, etc, it said. Pitching the campaign on Valentine's Day, Kerala Tourism announced a contest for its social media followers to create reels using the lyrical video micro-love songs released on social media pages.

The best reels will win a free trip across Kerala.

The campaign titled 'Honeymoon Holidays' was originally unveiled after the second wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent travel relaxations. It was temporarily shelved after the pandemic's third wave started.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Tourism
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

 