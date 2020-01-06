Kerala Left Front MLA denies link with BJP CAA outreach

A Left Front MLA in Kerala got entangled in a row for allegedly associating with a door-to-door campaign by the BJP on CAA.

Left Font-supported independent MLA Karat Razack of Koduvally in Kozhikode district in North Kerala was seen accepting a booklet on CAA from BJP local leaders. The BJP cadres allegedly spread the picture on the social media creating an impression that Razack favoured the CAA campaign.

However, Mr Razack defended that he only received the pamphlet given by the BJP local leaders who called on him at his house as part of the door-to-door campaign. He also said that he would initiate legal action against the BJP local leaders for taking the picture and spreading it on social media without his permission.

Mr. Razak told DH that he had even conveyed to the BJP local leaders that instead of campaigning for CAA they should be giving emphasis on restoring peace in the country by revoking CAA as it led to serious communal apprehensions.

Nasar Faizy, a leader of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, an organisation of Muslim scholars and clerics in Kerala, was removed from the organsation's positions for posing for a photograph accepting the booklet on CAA from BJP local leaders.