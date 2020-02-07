Kerala lifts coronavirus State Calamity alert as no case reported in last few days

With no Coronavirus infection being reported in Kerala over the last few days, the State Calamity declared in the wake of the virus infection was withdrawn on Friday.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja Teacher said that the condition of the three infected persons, who returned from Wuhan in China, was now very stable. Of the 72 persons who returned to Kerala from Wuhan, 67 were already tested negative for coronavirus.

The minister added that even though the state calamity alert was withdrawn awareness and surveillance activities would continue until the 28 days surveillance period of the 3,014 persons under quarantine was over. While 61 persons were under surveillance at different hospitals, 2,953 were under home quarantine.

It was the proactive measures of the health officials and the government that helped to prevent the spread of the virus even as three positive cases were found. The only three coronavirus infection cases found in India were in Kerala.

A group of Malayali students who were stranded at Kunming airport in China were arranged travel facility following the intervention of the external affairs ministry and the Kerala government, and they are expected to reach Kochi by 11 p.m. on Friday.