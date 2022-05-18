Kerala local body by-election rekindles hope for BJP at Thrikkakkara

Although the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 23 out of the 42 local body wards in the by-polls in Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party was the bigger winner as it got an upper hand in Ernakulam district with three wards under its belt there. The BJP won six wards in total.

Of the six local body wards in and around Kochi that held by-election on Tuesday, the BJP won three. The party retained its seat in Kochi municipality, and won two in the nearby Thrippunithura municipality, which were earlier held by the CPM. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won in 12 wards.

By-elections were held on Tuesday in two municipal corporation wards, seven municipal wards, two block panchayat divisions and 31 panchayat wards in 12 out 14 districts in the state—excluding Wayanad and Kasaragod. The by-election for the Thrikkakkara Assembly constituency (a region in Kochi city and a part of Ernakulam district) is scheduled for May 31, after the constituency’s representative P T Thomas succumbed to cancer in December 2021.

As the by-election results came about, BJP leaders in the state expressed hope that the pro-BJP trend in the local body polls in and around Kochi city would also reflect in the upcoming Assembly by-poll.

Senior leader A N Radhakrishnan is contesting for the Thrikkakkara constituency.

BJP state president K Surendran, in the meanwhile, was confident that the pro-BJP mindset of the people of Kochi city would show in the May 31 Assembly by-poll. He said that the people’s resentment towards CPM’s and Congress’s policies was evident from the local body by-polls.

Tuesday’s local by-polls were a major setback for the LDF. The coalition lost simple majority in Thrippunithura municipality; was no longer in power at a Kollam panchayat and it lost three of its sitting seats to the UDF and two to the BJP.