Kerala local body election results on Dec 16

It is a D-day for the main stream political parties in Kerala on Wednesday as the results of the local body election will be announced.

With the Assembly elections hardly five months away, the local body elections are considered as semi-finals and a trend setter.

Polling were held to 21,865 wards in 1,199 local bodies in the three-phase polls.

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is concerned if the series of allegations against the state government would have its impact, while the Congress -led United Democratic Front (UDF), which is the main opposition party, is hopeful of taking advantage of anti-incumbency factor against the LDF government.

The BJP-led NDA, which has been increasing its presence in electoral politics in Kerala over the years, is pinning hopes of improving its position further by taking advantage of resentment against the LDF and UDF.

In the 2015 local body election, the left-front had an upper hand by winning around 690 local bodies, while the UDF got majority in around 470.

The BJP that won around 15 local bodies including Palakkad municipality made a major stride in Thiruvananthapuram corporation by emerging in the second place to LDF and making it hung. Hence the BJP has high hopes of winning Thiruvananthapuram corporation this time and put an end to the 25 year long LDF tenure. BJP is also having high hopes in Thrissur and Pathanamthitta districts.