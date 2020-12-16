Kerala local body polls: CPM rebel candidate linked to gold smuggling case wins; zero votes for official candidate

CPM rebel candidate linked to gold smuggling case wins

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 16 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 22:38 ist
A CPM rebel candidate facing allegations of links with gold smuggling racket won the local body elections, while CPM's official candidate got zero votes.

Karat Faisal, a sitting LDF-backed independent ward member of Koduvally municipality in the suburbs of Kozhikode, was not backed by CPM this time as he was quizzed by the Customs in connection with gold smuggling case. Instead of him, Abdul Rasheed of Indian National League was fielded by the Lef-front.

Allegations spurred that Abdul Rasheed was just a namesake candidate. Meanwhile, Karat won the polls and Indian Union Muslim League candidate emerged second, securing seven votes.

Kerala
Kozhikode
CPM
Gold
Smuggling

