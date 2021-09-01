Kerala logs 32,803 fresh Covid cases, 173 deaths

Kerala on Wednesday reported 32,803 new Covid-19 cases and 173 deaths which pushed the total infection count to 40,90,036 and the fatalities to 20,961.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.76 per cent after testing of 1,74,854 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release.

With this, 3,17,27,535 samples have been tested till now, it said.

It also said that since Tuesday, 21,610 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,38,614 and the number of active cases to 2,29,912.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,425 cases followed by Ernakulam (4,324), Kozhikode (3,251), Malappuram (3,099), Kollam (2,663), Thiruvananthapuram (2,579), Palakkad (2,309), Kottayam (2,263), Alappuzha (1,975), Kannur (1,657), Pathanamthitta (1,363), Wayanad (1,151) and Idukki (1,130). Of the new cases, 108 were health workers, 154 from outside the state and 31,380 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,161 cases, the release said.

There are currently 5,57,085 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,24,380 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,705 in hospitals.