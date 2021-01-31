Kerala logs 5,266 new Covid-19 cases

Kerala logs 5,266 new Covid-19 cases, cumulative tally touches 9.29 lakh

As many as 70,983 people are presently undergoing treatment

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 31 2021, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 22:03 ist
People stand in queues in front of a theatre.Credit: PTI.

Kerala reported 5,266 Covid-19 cases, including a UK returnee, on Sunday and 5,730 people were cured, taking the total caseload to 9.29 lakh and recoveries to 8.54 lakh, the government said.

As many as 70,983 people are presently undergoing treatment, Health minister, K K Shailaja, said.

In the last 24 hours, ending 2PM, 48,118 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 10.94 per cent.

So far, 96,25,913 samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has mounted to 3,743 with the addition of 21 more fatalities.

Of the positivecases, 42 are health workers, 71 had come from outside the state and 4746 were infected through contact.

While Ernakulam recorded 743 cases, Kozhikode logged 650 and Kottayam 511, followed by Wayanad (153) and Kasaragod (70), the minister said in a press release here.

At least 2,18,874 people are presently under observation, including 11,482 in hospitals.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

 